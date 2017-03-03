PERSONAL FINANCE

First Freebie Friday of March!

Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

The first Freebie Friday of the month starts with a free workout at a brand new fitness studio.

FREE FITNESS CLASS

Unite Fitness, in Wayne, just opened its third location on West Lancaster Avenue.
Some group classes are free through Sunday, March 5th, but they're also offering new members a free class whenever they sign up.
FREE ADMISSION TO PAFA
The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, or PAFA, is free every Sunday during its new World War I and American Art exhibit.
FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION

Bank of America and Merrill Lynch customers can get in free to a number of museums during the first full weekend of every month.
To take part in the Museums on Us promotion, just bring your credit or debit card and a picture ID.
FREE WILDFLOWER SEEDS
Honey Nut Cheerios is offering a free bee-friendly bag of wildflower seeds.
They say the blooms will not only make your yard beautiful, they'll support the bee, and honey, world.
FREE PANCAKES
Tuesday, March 7th is National Pancake Day.
IHOP is giving away free short stacks of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Though a donation is not required, they are collecting funds for a host of children's charities.
