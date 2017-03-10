Freebie Friday

What's better than a cup of hot coffee? A free cup of hot coffee.Wawa is treating Rewards members to a free coffee, any size, every Friday in March.Just download the app, register for the rewards program, and add a Gift Card to enjoy Free Coffee Fridays.If you're looking for a fun indoor activity, how about family roller skating day?A program called Kids Skate Free lets kids do just that at a number of local skating rinks.Skate rental is usually not included - but sometimes it is, depending on the facility.Also for the kids, Kmart stores are offering the little ones, under 12, free cotton candy on Saturday, March 11th.Just find your store online and click on the Local Ad option to see if they're participating.As we gear up for Spring, RewardSurvey is offering free one-year subscriptions to Shape and Outside Magazines.All you have to do is fill out a few surveys.