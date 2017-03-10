PERSONAL FINANCE

Freebie Friday

EMBED </>More News Videos

How does a nice hot coffee sound? (WPVI)

What's better than a cup of hot coffee? A free cup of hot coffee.

FREE COFFEE

Wawa is treating Rewards members to a free coffee, any size, every Friday in March.
Just download the app, register for the rewards program, and add a Gift Card to enjoy Free Coffee Fridays.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

FREE SKATING FOR KIDS
If you're looking for a fun indoor activity, how about family roller skating day?
A program called Kids Skate Free lets kids do just that at a number of local skating rinks.

Skate rental is usually not included - but sometimes it is, depending on the facility.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

FREE COTTON CANDY FOR KIDS
Also for the kids, Kmart stores are offering the little ones, under 12, free cotton candy on Saturday, March 11th.
Just find your store online and click on the Local Ad option to see if they're participating.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

FREE MAGAZINES
As we gear up for Spring, RewardSurvey is offering free one-year subscriptions to Shape and Outside Magazines.
All you have to do is fill out a few surveys.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Related Topics:
financefree foodfreebie fridaywhat's the dealsave moneyfree stuffdealspersonal finance
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Today's Tip and Consumer Extra
First Freebie Friday of March!
Record highs for US stocks; Dow crosses 21,000-point mark
Freebie Friday
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
High school hockey teams brawl at Hatfield ice rink
Bitter Wind Chills
Suit: Motel gave rooms to human traffickers in NE Phila.
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
1 dead in Chester County house fire
Sara Packer pleads not guilty in dismembered teen case
Show More
NB Northeast Ext. cleared after 2 crashes block highway
Delco Memorial Hosp. nurses back to work
Police: Man assaulted woman, 71, with his SUV
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
Pelosi urges FBI director to dispute wiretapping claim
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
NB Northeast Ext. cleared after 2 crashes block highway
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
Countdown to the Philadelphia Flower Show
More Video