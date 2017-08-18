It's Freebie Friday and we have some pretty amazing deals.Snap Kitchen is teaming up with Redline Fitness for a free bootcamp workout at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.The class starts at 8 a.m., on Saturday, August 19th, but you should get there early to register.The hour-long, all-levels workout will be on the steps.That's followed by free healthy snacks, plus you get a coupon code to order a free meal on the Snap Kitchen app.It's the final weekend of summer fun at The Oval.You can find music and storytime for the kids, plus trivia, movies, mini-golf, and more for the whole family.The season wraps up at 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 20th.On Saturday, August 19th, all Michael's stores will be holding the Kindness Rocks Challenge.Starting at 9 a.m, kids over 3, can paint rocks with inspirational messages and good vibes.The rocks are then hidden for someone to find, spreading kindness all around.Michael's will provide everything, until supplies run out.The event returns Saturday, August 26th.If you are squeezing in some final family movie nights before school starts, sign up for the Redbox Text Club and you'll get free movies and other deals.Now to the solar eclipse.On Saturday, August 19th, the Mann Center for the Performing Arts is hosting Super Solar Saturday.Starting at 1 p.m., the Mann campus will be transformed into a space-themed park with face painting, hands-on science experiments, a screening of Hidden Figures, roving life-sized Star Wars characters and more!The event is free, but you do have to register ahead of time.You have a few options for free solar eclipse viewing parties on Monday, August 21st.The Wagner Free Institute of Science is hosting a celestial event from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.You can also check it out at Brandywine Creek State Park.The party, called Total Eclipse in the Park, also starts at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.