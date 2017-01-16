Penny Hoarder's tips to make money... from home!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's a new year, and if you're looking for some fresh ways to bring in some new cash, our friends at The Penny Hoarder have a whole list of ways to make money... without leaving your house.
First: if you love to shop online...check this out! Paribus is a website/app that scans your email archives for any receipts and issues you a refund anytime there's a price drop!
Meanwhile, apps like Ibotta, SavingStar and Checkout51 will find you rebates. Just take a picture of your grocery receipt and upload it. Sometimes you can earn three rebates on the same item.
You can also get paid to get fit! The health app Achievemint lets you earn money for completing healthy activities. They will give you cash or an Amazon gift card. An app called HealthyWage will even pay you for achieving your weight loss goals. There are different terms, but you can earn up to $10,000.
If you are clearing the clutter this New Year The Penny Hoarder says you can get cash for old books using the website and app Bookscouter.
Have old movies or CDs? Sell them using Decluttr. They also take things like video games, cell phones, tablets, game consoles and iPods.
Take a lot of pictures on your cell phone? A new app called Foap allows you to upload them to a marketplace and people will pay you to license them.
For links to these apps and more, visit The Penny Hoarder's website.