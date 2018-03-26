Remington Outdoor Company, the country's oldest gun maker, filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday, the Associated Press reports.
The company has faced lawsuits after the Bushmaster, an AR-15 style rifle, was used in the shooting that killed 26 people, including 20 first-graders, in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. Remington was cleared of any wrongdoing.
The company has seen falling sales for years, and the industry overall also saw declines last year. In 2017, firearm background checks, which are used as a barometer of gun sales, declined faster than they have since the FBI began compiling the data 20 years ago. Gun sales tend to increase when presidential candidates who are perceived as being likely to advocate tough gun laws are elected, whether or not that perception is true, AP reports.
In February, the Associated Press reported that Remington had reached a deal with lenders so it could continue to operate while seeking bankruptcy protection.
The company, which is based in Madison, North Carolina, has been making guns for two centuries.
Remington filed in the bankruptcy court of the district of Delaware, records show.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
