Fire at abandoned church prompts evacuations in Kensington section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Church fire with evacuations in Kensington: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on December 28, 2017. (WPVI)

By
KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Fire damaged an abandoned church and prompted evacuations in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The flames broke out around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Cornwall Street.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the first floor.



A second alarm was struck as the blaze spread to the second floor.

A number of area residents were evacuated as flames threatened nearby row homes.

It took crews about an hour to declare the situation under control.


Firefighters found 19 homeless people inside the church, apparently seeking shelter from bitterly cold temperatures.

They were receiving assistance from the Southeastern Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross.

Action News has learned the church had been condemned and was scheduled for demolition.
Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newschurch fireevacuationNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sources: 14 year old shot in Phoenixville has died
5 arrests, 1,000 juveniles cause disruption at Cherry Hill Mall
Eagles playoff tickets on sale next week
VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square
AccuWeather: Blustery, Bitter Cold Today
Injured hunter rescued on Hawk Island in Delanco
Unprecedented security expected in Times Square on New Year's Eve
Car slams into SEPTA bus in Newtown Square
Show More
Argument leads to gunfire in Newark, Del.
Man shot and killed in New Castle, Del.
Police-involved shooting in Germantown
Two-alarm apartment fire in Princeton
City Ave. hit-and-run caught on video; vehicle found
More News
Top Video
Injured hunter rescued on Hawk Island in Delanco
Car slams into SEPTA bus in Newtown Square
Action News Update
Sources: 14 year old shot in Phoenixville has died
More Video