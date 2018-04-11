  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony
FIRE

Fire at old Inquirer building for 2nd day in a row

Fire at former Inquirer building. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A fire broke out at the former Philadelphia Inquirer building near Center City for the second day in a row.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of North Broad Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.


The fire was placed under control around 8:40 a.m.

There is ongoing construction at the building that once housed the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News papers.

It is unclear if that is what has caused these fires.

The Philadelphia Police Department is expected to move into the building by spring 2020.

