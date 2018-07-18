Fire causes extensive damage to Gloucester Co. home

MICKLETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Fire caused extensive damage to a house in Mickleton, New Jersey late Tuesday night.

The home on the unit block of E. Tomlin Station Road caught fire just after 10 p.m.

When firefighters first arrived they reported that heavy flames were coming from the Gloucester County home.

Despite the damage, there were no reports of injuries.

Crews spent hours on the scene putting out the flames, and making sure all the hot spots were doused with water.

