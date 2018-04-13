Fire damages row house, causes delays on I-95 in Wilmington, Del.

Watch video from the Action Cam at the scene of a row house fire in Wilmington, Del. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Fire badly damaged a row house and led to traffic delays on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware.

The blaze broke out at 5:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue.

Action News is told firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from the 2-story home in the middle of the block.

It took crews about an hour to declare the fire under control.

Everyone inside made it out. There was no immediate reports of injuries.

Adams Street was closed to traffic at 10th Street as firefighters doused hot spots and cleanup work continued.

The Adams Street closure restricted access to on- and off-ramps leading to and from I-95 North, resulting in major delays on the busy interstate in the area.

