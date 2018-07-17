Fire damages multi-million dollar home in Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Fire damaged a multi-million dollar home early Tuesday morning in Princeton, N.J.

The fire on the 100 block of Hodge Road broke out just after midnight.

Just 45 minutes later, the fire went to three alarms.

Action News obtained photos from the scene that show one person on a stretcher.
It's not clear if that person suffered serious injuries.

The Mercer County Property Information Portal shows that the home has an assessed tax value of $2,539,990.

