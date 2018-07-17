Fire damages multi-million dollar Princeton home, firefighters hurt

2 firefighters injured battling Princeton fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Fire damaged a multi-million dollar home early Tuesday morning in Princeton, New Jersey.

The fire on the 100 block of Hodge Road broke out just after midnight.

Just 45 minutes later, the fire went to three alarms.

Two firefighters were hurt battling the blaze. One firefighter suffered a respiratory issue, the other cut a finger. Both are said to be OK.

The Mercer County Property Information Portal shows that the home has an assessed tax value of $2,539,990. Action News is told the home has been vacant for two months.

