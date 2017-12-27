Fire damages Upper Southampton home

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Fire damaged a single-family home in Bucks County Wednesday night.

The fire broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Autumn Leaf Lane.

Fire crews reported flames showing from the rear of the two-story brick home when they arrived.

Following a near 20 minute battle, firefighters evacuated the property and launched an exterior attack.

By 8 p.m. the bulk of the fire had been knocked down, but significant damage had already been sustained.

No reports of any injuries.

