Fire destroys 25 school buses; classes resume Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Clases resume following school bus fire: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 25, 2018 (WPVI)

SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. --
School resumes Monday after a fast-moving fire decimated the Pensylvania district's fleet of buses.

The fast-moving blaze at a Parkland School district garage in South Whitehall, near Allentown, was reported around 3 a.m. Friday. People who live near the site reported hearing explosions around that time. Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities say at least 25 buses were destroyed in the blaze, which is roughly 25 percent of the district's fleet. No injuries have been reported.

It wasn't clear Friday if district schools would reopen Monday.

"Buildings can be replaced, buses can be replaced, but you can't replace a life," said Superintendent Richard Sniscak.

Fortunately there were no injuries.

Still no word on what sparked the blaze.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfireschool bus
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kelce special guest at Manayunk Mummers Parade
VIDEO: 'Kids Rock' University City for a good cause
Tour bus fire temporarily shuts down I-495 northbound
Car lands on top of SUV following crash in Camden
Large pothole causing damage to cars on Fifth Street
AccuWeather: Mild For February
2 dead following Chester County crash
Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion
Show More
Man shot in neck in Southwest Philadelphia
Teen injured in rollover crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
3 injured in I-95 crash near Philadelphia airport
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Del.
More News
Top Video
Large pothole causing damage to cars on Fifth Street
Raw video from DelDOT traffic camera
Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion
2 dead following Chester County crash
More Video