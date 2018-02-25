Fire destroys 25 school buses; classes resume Monday

School resumes Monday after a fast-moving fire decimated the Pensylvania district's fleet of buses.The fast-moving blaze at a Parkland School district garage in South Whitehall, near Allentown, was reported around 3 a.m. Friday. People who live near the site reported hearing explosions around that time. Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.Authorities say at least 25 buses were destroyed in the blaze, which is roughly 25 percent of the district's fleet. No injuries have been reported.It wasn't clear Friday if district schools would reopen Monday."Buildings can be replaced, buses can be replaced, but you can't replace a life," said Superintendent Richard Sniscak.Fortunately there were no injuries.Still no word on what sparked the blaze.------