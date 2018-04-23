Fire during NJ sleepover injures 13, 2 critically

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire during NJ sleepover injures 13, 2 critically. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

PORT READING, N.J. --
Authorities say a house fire during a family sleepover in New Jersey sent two men to a burn center with serious injuries and also injured 11 other people.

NJ.com reports that 13 people were sleeping in the Middlesex County home after a family get-together Friday night when the blaze broke out at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Joseph Licciardi of the Woodbridge Township police department said the fire began in the basement.

Capt. Richard Fritzsch of the Port Reading fire department said two men were flown to the Saint Barnabas burn center in critical condition. Eleven other people were treated at a local hospital.

Fritzsch said about seven fire departments responded and the blaze was contained in less than an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Bucks Co. woman, Philly man killed in house party shooting
Boy riding bike with father killed, hit by suspected drunk driver
Brooks: Restructured deal because Foles "deserved more money"
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Police: 5 Philly robberies likely connected; suspects sought
Teens run to help victims, including children, in SW Phila. collision
AccuWeather: More Beautiful Weather Today
Cosby defense blocked from using deposition; trial nears end
Show More
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Memorial service held for woman killed in Southwest flight
Manhunt for Waffle House shooting suspect continues
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero
Fire closes STEM Academy in Downingtown for the day
More News