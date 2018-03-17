Fire forces bride to find new venue on Wedding day in Delco

An early morning fire in Drexel Hill forced a bride to find a new venue before she walked down the aisle Saturday afternoon.Luckily, someone stepped up we've got the story of a lot of last minute changes on the road to happily ever after.She looked amazing, Stephanie Gray, and so did her bridesmaids before the biggest day of her life.She's now Stephanie DeAngelis.But you might be wondering why Action News was at the house beforehand.About 12 midnight Saturday, she didn't know where her wedding was going to be.She got an unexpected call from the wedding planner."She said that there's been a fire and that you're not going to get married and have your reception at Dexelbrook," said StephanieAnd so she ran into mom and dad's bedroom."I went into my parents' room and woke them up and started crying," she said.We asked Stephanie's parents, Ben and Lorena Gray, did a sense of panic set in for a few minutes? They said, "Yeah well a little longer than that. I don't think anyone slept last night. Yeah, we didn't sleep much."But just about an hour before they left for the church, no one at the house was in a panic.That's because Stephanie says the Drexelbrook team did a great job to quickly find a new venue."They're bringing their chefs there, our vendors our decorations and everything. I think they did a really Good job," said Stephanie.Springfield Country Club came to the rescue.Owner Pat Burns and his team stepped up to the plate.We got there as they were doing an emergency setup.Pat Burns of Springfield Country Club said, "I can't imagine something like that happening to your daughter. You work your whole life for it for a big wedding. You have to be a part of the community and help out any way you can."Drexelbrook has restoration crews on site fixing the damage as quickly as they can.Once they can reopen they'll let future customers know.As for Steph and her family, they're Italian and have a theory of why this happened on St. Patrick's Day."Everybody is saying this is payback because we're Italians getting married on an Irish holiday so we put the Maloik on ourselves."Though the wedding won't be here at Drexelbrook it seems it all worked out for Steph and company.And Action News got a chance to be part of the big day.------