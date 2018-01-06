Firefighter injured while battling North Philadelphia house fire

A firefighter has been injured battling a house fire in North Philadelphia.Despite an earlier confirmation by fire officials about the death of a firefighter, there are now conflicting reports from officials on the scene. Action News is working to clarify those reports.Crews arrived to the scene along the 2200 block of North Colorado Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.Upon arrival, they found heavy fire and smoke showing from a row home.The injured firefighter was taken to Temple hospital. No word yet on his condition.------