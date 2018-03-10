Firefighters battle multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Fire crews are on the scene of a multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown Friday night.
The fire started before 9 p.m. in a 4-story brick, partially occupied by apartments on the 300 block of North Church Street.
Firefighters say the blaze went to three alarms, and it was necessary for a swift evacuation.
The blaze was quickly placed under control.
One firefighter and a juvenile were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.
So far, there is no word on what caused the blaze.
