Firefighters battle multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown

Fire crews are on the scene of a multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown Friday night.The fire started before 9 p.m. in a 4-story brick, partially occupied by apartments on the 300 block of North Church Street.Firefighters say the blaze went to three alarms, and it was necessary for a swift evacuation.The blaze was quickly placed under control.One firefighter and a juvenile were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.So far, there is no word on what caused the blaze.