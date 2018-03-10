Firefighters battle multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown

Firefighters battle multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Fire crews are on the scene of a multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown Friday night.

The fire started before 9 p.m. in a 4-story brick, partially occupied by apartments on the 300 block of North Church Street.

Firefighters say the blaze went to three alarms, and it was necessary for a swift evacuation.

The blaze was quickly placed under control.

One firefighter and a juvenile were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

So far, there is no word on what caused the blaze.

