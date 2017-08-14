Five people shot following Mantua block party

MANTUA (WPVI) --
Five people were hit by gunfire when a block party was breaking up for the night in Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood.

This happened just after midnight, Monday morning, near the intersection of 39th and Melon Streets.

When police arrived at the scene three gunshot victims were found in the road.

Two other victims turned up later at nearby hospitals.

Of the five people injured, one remains in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "We know that at least 31 shots were fired, we found 31 spent shell casings."

Police did stop a car near the intersection of 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.



Images from the Action Cam show a white four-door sedan surrounded by crime tape.

Police are continuing to question witnesses.

