Just 45 days into the year, Wednesday's deadly shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is the 18th school shooting of 2018.
That count, compiled by nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety, defines a shooting as "any time a firearm discharges a live round inside a school building or on a school campus or grounds, as documented by the press and, when necessary, confirmed through further inquiries with law enforcement or school officials."
In eight of those situations, a gun was fired and nobody was injured. The other incidents include one shooting in which a gun was accidentally discharged, two shootings that were classified as attempted or completed suicides and seven "attacks on other persons resulting in injury or death."
The violence covers all parts of the country, with shootings reported in New York, California, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Washington, Texas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky.
This year, school gun violence has killed six people and injured another 23. Those figures do not include deaths and injuries from Wednesday's shooting as that number is still in flux.
