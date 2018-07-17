FLOODING

Flash floods across region following storm

Philadelphia suburbs to the Jersey shore deal with flooding rains and stormy weather. (WPVI)

Trenton's Parkside Avenue and Slate Street was a river Tuesday.

Action News was there as some drivers were forced onto the hoods of their cars until help arrived, while others waded in the waist-deep waters to dry land.

In Toms River, drivers struggled to navigate streets that were quickly submerged underwater.

The Jersey Shore bore the brunt of the afternoon storm, as police warned drivers to stay off the roads.

While determined beachgoers braved the showers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

In Pennsylvania, creeks overflowed onto Schuylkill Road in Pottstown and fallen trees illustrated the force of mother nature.

The storm left as quickly as it came, leaving many drying out and cleaning up.

