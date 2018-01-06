Florida man calls 911 to report himself drunk driving

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Florida have released a 911 call in which a drunk driver turns himself in. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. --
Florida authorities are sharing the details of an unusual 911 call on New Year's Eve, from a man who said he wanted to report himself drunk driving.

Polk County Sheriff's officials say the dispatcher kept him talking while directing officers to the scene.

When the dispatcher asked Michael Lester where he was, he said, "I'm too drunk. I don't know where I'm at."

And when she asked what he'd been doing all night, he said "I don't know, driving around, trying to get pulled over, actually."

"I'm driving on the wrong side of the road," he said later.

The operator repeatedly urged him to park his truck and wait for officers to find him. Unfortunately, he chose the wrong spot.

"Look, I'm parked in the middle of the road," he said. Sirens could be heard in the background a short time later.

Deputies said Lester admitted drinking beers and swallowing methamphetamine. He also said he'd barely slept for several days.

The sheriff's office Facebook post says Lester's criminal history includes DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit-and-run.

"Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. Innocent people are too often injured or killed from impaired drivers. DUI is not a laughing matter," sheriff's officials wrote. "However ... in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn't help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off)."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drunk drivingalcohol911 callfloridau.s. & world
Top Stories
Firefighter, civilian killed in North Philadelphia blaze
Colleagues mourn fallen firefighter in Strawberry Mansion
Man dead, woman critical after shooting at traffic light
Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86
Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia D.A.'s office
The coldest air in a quarter century arrives tonight.
Search for missing Penn student in Southern California
NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died
Show More
Trump doubles down against 'Fire and Fury' book, calling it a 'work of fiction'
Cold weather takes a toll on businesses, but not deliveries
Sixers legend Julius Erving hospitalized after ringing bell at Sixers game
Cape May-Lewes ferry service suspended due to weather conditions
Residents in West Philadelphia without heat due to gas leak
More News
Top Video
Colleagues mourn fallen firefighter in Strawberry Mansion
Action News Update
Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia D.A.'s office
Girl, 9, killed in sledding accident in Va.
More Video