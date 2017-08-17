Former catholic teacher released from jail after rape of child

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A former catholic school teacher has been released from jail after serving four years for raping a child.

A Philadelphia judge freed 54-year-old Bernard Shero more than a decade early by throwing out his conviction amid questions about his accusers truthfulness and the conduct of the prosecution.

Rather than hold a new trial, Shero pleaded no contest, and was sentenced to time already served.
