PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A former catholic school teacher has been released from jail after serving four years for raping a child.
A Philadelphia judge freed 54-year-old Bernard Shero more than a decade early by throwing out his conviction amid questions about his accusers truthfulness and the conduct of the prosecution.
Rather than hold a new trial, Shero pleaded no contest, and was sentenced to time already served.
