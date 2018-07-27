Former Delaware lawmaker arrested again in domestic violence case

LEWES, Del --
A former Delaware lawmaker charged with assaulting and choking his girlfriend in an argument has been arrested for the third time in two weeks after allegedly violating a no-contact order again.

Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe of the Delaware State Police said 48-year-old John Atkins of Millsboro was arrested about 9 p.m. Thursday and charged with three counts of noncompliance with bond conditions, a felony.

Atkins was being held Friday at Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,000 cash only bond. His attorney, Alexander Funk, declined comment.

Atkins was charged earlier this month with assaulting his girlfriend after she received a text message from an ex-boyfriend.

He was re-arrested again last week by Lewes police and charged with violating a no-contact order issued after his initial arrest.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsharassmentarrest
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News