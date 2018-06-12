FOOD & DRINK

3 can't-miss culinary events in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Brooke Lark/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Philadelphia food and beverage. From crowning the city's best bartender to sampling summery Belgian brews, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Cross-cultural cheese tasting at Free Library of Philadelphia





Sample a selection of artisanal cheeses while exploring the historical contexts of their key ingredients through the lens of colonization, conflict, travel and trade.

The class will be led by Jamie Png, an established cheesemaker, and a docent-in-training at the Rosenbach Museum and the Free Library Rare Books Department.

When: Wednesday, June 13, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Free Library of Philadelphia: Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., fourth floor
Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Philadelphia Bartender Competition at Haute Restaurant and Lounge





Help crown the city's best bartender at the Philadelphia Bartender Competition at Haute Restaurant and Lounge. Arrive early to sample each contender's creation and place your vote.

When: Thursday, June 14, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Haute Restaurant and Lounge, 1420 Locust St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Belgian Beer Picnic at Alchemist Society





Explore the world of Belgian beer with Alchemist Society. You'll sip four brews while learning the history of Belgian brewing and nibbling on complementary cheese and charcuterie.

When: Saturday, June 16, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Alchemist Society, 1100 N. Front St., #Suite 102

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News