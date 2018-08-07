3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly

The Foodery
7829 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill
Photo: Matt N./Yelp
The Foodery continues to expand in the city with its newest bottle shop, selling a wide selection of craft and imported beers. This is its fifth location.
The full bar has 16 draft choices, plus there are dozens of bottled and canned options in its cooler along the back wall.
On the menu, look for sandwiches like the Bender (roast beef, cheddar, bacon and green bell peppers) and the Smokehouse (smoked turkey, cheddar, barbecue sauce, bacon and red onion).
The Foodery's current Yelp rating of four stars out of five reviews indicates the newcomer is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Matt N., who reviewed it on July 31, wrote, "Nothing to complain about on the beer front. Sixteen taps and dozens of bottles available. They also sell growlers and will fill your growler as well."
Travis G. noted, "They have about eight or 10 fridge cases fully stocked with hundreds of different bottles and cans of craft beer."
The Foodery is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Talk
2121 Walnut St., Rittenhouse
Photo: Cara F./Yelp
Talk is an upscale bar and New American spot that specializes in handcrafted cocktails and seasonally inspired dishes. It comes courtesy of Andrew Kochan, who also owns Marigold Kitchen.
The new spot serves cocktails such as the Deadly Nightshade (bourbon, house limoncello, Dolin Genepy des Alpes and chamomile), the Lily of the Valley (mezcal, Peychaud's bitters, absinthe and lemon peel) and the Wolf's Bane (Diplomatico rum, Lillet blanc, rose water, cardamom, pineapple basil and coconut milk), among others. Wines and beers are also on offer.
Hungry? Try the small plates of beef tartare or oysters or entrees like scallops with succotash and country ham or black pepper pasta with Parmesan, morel and prosciutto. (See the full menu here.)
Talk is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.
Yelper Komal R., who reviewed it on July 20, wrote, "Great ambiance, super friendly staff and extremely comfortable chairs! On the pricier side, but totally worth it. Also, limited but good selection of drinks. Definitely a good spot for a date because of how dark and cozy it is inside."
Interested in checking it out? Talk is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Frankie Ann's
741 N. 23rd St., Fairmount
Photo: Khanh V./Yelp
Frankie Ann's is a sports bar and American eatery that serves wines and beers alongside entrees.
On the menu, offerings include Philly Roast Pork (herb-crusted pork loin on a long roll), the Short Rib Ragu (braised short rib, spaghetti, pecorino romano and basil) and the Rocky Flatbread (marinara, braised short rib, sauteed broccoli rabe and fresh grated Parmesan). (See the full menu here.)
With a three-star Yelp rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Frankie Ann's is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Frannie D., who visited the new establishment on July 8, wrote, "Our server was great. The drinks (white wine, two types of red wine and beer) were all good. We got the appetizer sampler, which included wings, fried mozzarella, cauliflower and fried pickles with a plethora of sauces -- all delicious."
Frankie Ann's is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.