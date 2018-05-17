FOOD & DRINK

3 fun food and drink events in Philadelphia this week

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Philadelphia food and drink. From international cooking demonstrations to South Philly's annual wheat beer festival, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Thai Something New cooking class





Grab your sweetheart and join chef Yoon Lee for a date-night introduction to Thai cooking. Students will learn to make -- then feast on -- fresh papaya salad, chicken satays with peanut sauce and pad thai noodles with tofu.

When: Friday, May 18, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Let's Cultivate Food, 4658 Umbria St.
Admission: $75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wheat Beer Fest at South Philadelphia Tap Room





The annual Wheat Beer Fest is back for its 13th run at South Philadelphia Tap Room. Sample more than 30 beers on tap while enjoying grilled bites and live music through the afternoon.

When: Saturday, May 19, 12-7 p.m.
Where: South Philadelphia Tap Room, 1509 Mifflin St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Taste Tuscany with the Cicalas





Join husband and wife chefs Joe and Angela Cicala for an authentic Italian meal in their family home. With more than 20 years of experience working in Italy and the states, the chefs lead culinary tours and experiences in Philly and Italy.

Saturday night's dinner will feature traditional Tuscan dishes, including cured meats and regional cheeses; panzanella, a bread salad withrustic tomatoes and basil; and grilled Florentine porterhouse steak rubbed with olive oil and rosemary.

When: Saturday, May 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Cicala Family Residence, 1211 W. Ritner St.
Admission: $125

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News