3 fun food and drink events in Philadelphia this week

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Philadelphia food and drink. From international cooking demonstrations to South Philly's annual wheat beer festival, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Grab your sweetheart and join chef Yoon Lee for a date-night introduction to Thai cooking. Students will learn to make -- then feast on -- fresh papaya salad, chicken satays with peanut sauce and pad thai noodles with tofu.Friday, May 18, 7-9:30 p.m.Let's Cultivate Food, 4658 Umbria St.$75The annual Wheat Beer Fest is back for its 13th run at South Philadelphia Tap Room. Sample more than 30 beers on tap while enjoying grilled bites and live music through the afternoon.Saturday, May 19, 12-7 p.m.South Philadelphia Tap Room, 1509 Mifflin St.FreeJoin husband and wife chefs Joe and Angela Cicala for an authentic Italian meal in their family home. With more than 20 years of experience working in Italy and the states, the chefs lead culinary tours and experiences in Philly and Italy.Saturday night's dinner will feature traditional Tuscan dishes, including cured meats and regional cheeses; panzanella, a bread salad withrustic tomatoes and basil; and grilled Florentine porterhouse steak rubbed with olive oil and rosemary.Saturday, May 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.The Cicala Family Residence, 1211 W. Ritner St.$125