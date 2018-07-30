3 mouthwatering events in Philly this week

Girls Flight Out In Manayunk

August Good Vibes Only Happy Happy Hour

Sushi-making class at Let's Cultivate Food

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Philadelphia this week. From sampling wines while shopping to rolling your own sush, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Grab your crew and hit the town for an evening of wine sampling and shopping in Manayunk this Wednesday evening. With tickets in hand, you'll start at Jake's & Cooper's Wine Bar, where you'll enjoy two glasses of wine and light fare, swag bags full of treats and coupons to local shops. Then, you'll cruise to participating shops, including Pineapple on Main, Gary Mann Jewelers, Threads on Main and Expect Lace, for additional wine samples and in-store discounts.Wednesday, Aug. 1, 6-9 p.m.Join the August edition of the Good Vibes Only Happy Hour at Spin Philadelphia this Friday evening. While forging new connections, young professionals will enjoy food and drink specials, prizes and giveaways, live DJ sets and maybe a few rounds of table tennis.Friday, August 3, 7-10 p.m.Friday night is date night at Let's Cultivate Food. Couples will roll up their sleeves and try their hands at making sushi rolls and miso soup, as they sip sake and fruit-and-herb infusions.Friday, August 3, 7-9:30 p.m.