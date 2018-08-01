6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & A Deal: Oloroso's Andalusian-style Gazpacho

EMBED </>More Videos

6 Minute Meal & A Deal. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on August 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to Oloroso for an Andalusian-style Gazpacho recipe.

The Meal:

Oloroso Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz' Andalusian-style Gazpacho

Ingredients:
1 Tomato, cored and rough chopped
1 Cucumber, peeled
Chef Tip: The skin can add an unwanted bitterness so the chef recommends peeling
1/2 Roasted Red Pepper, cleaned
Chef Tip: You can substitute raw red bell pepper
1 Red Onion
Chef Tip: Your chopping on all of the vegetables can be really rough as everything is going into the blender or food processor.
1 cup bread
Chef Tip: Use leftover, without the crust. The chef uses a sourdough cooked in his wood-fired oven

cup extra virgin olive oil
Basil leaves
Sherry vinegar to taste
Piment d'Espelette to taste
Chef Tip: This is a smoky pepper spice the chef says is a good addition to your spice cabinet as he uses it on virtually everything
Salt to taste

Put everything but the basil in your blender or food processor.
Puree, pour into a bowl and finish with a drizzle of olive oil, another sprinkle of Piment d'Espelette, rough torn fresh basil leaves and salt to taste.

Chef Tip: If you want to add more texture to the soup, mix all of your ingredients the night before or that morning to allow the bread time to soak. Puree right before serving.

Chef Tip: This is a classic version of the recipe. You can adjust the ingredients according to the season and by what you have on hand. The chef sometimes uses honeydew melon or cherries as a substitute for the tomatoes and peppers. The flavor profile is fresh, ripe and sweet.

The Deal:

Dine at Oloroso Sunday, August 5th-Thursday, August 9th and you can get a free draft Spanish sherry or draft cider with an entree purchase. Just tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.

Oloroso
1121 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 324-3014
https://www.olorosophilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/olorosophilly/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
6 Minute Meal & A Deal: Hungry Pigeon's Potato Latkes
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Dewey Burger
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Simply Good Jars' Southwest Salmon Salad
More 6 minute meals
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News