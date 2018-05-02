6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Amis Pasta with Chili Flakes

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Amis Pasta with Chili Flakes: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
In this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen at Amis for a chef favorite.

The 6 Minute Meal:

Amis Executive Chef Brad Spence's favorite Sunday dinner: Pasta with Garlic & Chili Flakes

Ingredients:
16 oz pasta of choice (Fresh will cook faster; the smaller the pasta, the faster it cooks)
2 cloves garlic
Olive Oil
Chili flakes
White Wine
1/4 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

Directions:
Cook pasta in boiling water until it's 80% finished
Heat oil in pan on medium high heat
Slice 2 cloves of garlic paper thin
Add garlic to pan and cook until it gets a little color and you start to smell it

Add chili flakes to taste
Take the pan off the heat and add a splash of white wine
Return pan to stove and add a little pasta water (the starch will make your sauce creamier)
Sprinkle in half the cheese
Add pasta to pan to finish cooking
Plate and top with the rest of cheese
Top with more chili flakes, again to taste
Serve & Enjoy

Chef Tip: Get creative and try different variations like black pepper and cheese
The dish at Amis Restaurant uses dried fried peppers you can buy at any deli.

The Deal:
Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and they'll take $6 dollars off your tab at Amis in Midtown and Bar Amis at the Navy Yard. Offer good through Wednesday, May 9th.

Amis Trattoria
412 S. 13th Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-732-2647

Bar Amis at The Navy Yard
4503 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-282-3184
https://www.amistrattoria.com/

------
