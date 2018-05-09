6 Minute Meal & Deal: Raw Vegan Pad Thai

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen at Simply Good Jars to learn how to make a raw, vegan pad thai in less than four (not six) minutes and under 600 calories.This recipe took less than 4 minutes to make and, like all of the Simply Good Jars meals, the chef says it is under 600 calories.Raw Pad Thai1ea Zuchinni, Carrot - "zoodled" with spiralizerChef Tip: You can buy vegetables in the produce section already spiralized2oz raw cauliflower, chopped2oz red cabbage, slicedChef Tip: You can add more vegetables, such as red pepperSalt + pepper to tasteMix all in one bowlDressing:1Tbsp Siracha2oz tahini1oz coconut palm sugar2 oz lime juice for some zest1/4c waterChef Tip: Can substitute rice vinegar for added flavor3Tbsp gluten free soy sauceGenerous pinch of salt-mix in blender or hand whiskPour dressing over vegetables in bowl & mix thoroughlyPlate, top with 1oz roasted cashews & fresh chopped cilantro to finishEnjoy20% off a one week subscription to Simply Good JarsOffer good through Wednesday, May 16th.PROMO CODE: 6minmeals------