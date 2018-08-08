6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak

The Meal: Urban Farmer Executive Chef Seth Pettit's Tomato/Cucumber Salad with Whipped Ricotta & Seared Steak
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
2 ea. Large Heirloom Tomato, cut into bite-size pieces
Chef Tip: This can be rustic chunks
2 ea. Kirby Cucumber, cut into bite-size pieces
2 ea. Shallot, sliced thin
Chef Tip: You can substitute raw red onion if you either don't like or don't have shallots
Chef Tip: If you want a little roughage, you can add any kind of lettuce to your salad.
1 sprig of Basil, torn
1 sprig of Dill, torn
1 sprig of Mint, torn
Chef Tip: You can add and/or omit herbs to your liking
4oz Ricotta, whipped
Chef Tip: For a more salty taste, cut in a little Feta with the ricotta
2oz aged red wine vinegar
2oz extra virgin olive oil
8-10oz Skirt or Flank steak
Chef Tip: The thinner the steak, the faster it will cook.
Salt & Pepper
Butter
Thyme
1 clove raw garlic
Method:
Assemble salad by combining cut tomato, cucumber & shallot in a bowl
Season with salt, vinegar and oil
let sit.
Chef TIp: If you have the time, make the salad about 20m ahead of time so it will stew in its own juices, creating a vinaigrette
Season steak with salt and black pepper
Sear on medium high heat with a little oil, approx.. 3 minutes/side
Chef Tip: Press down on steak in pan to get a good sear but otherwise leave it alone and let it do its thing.
Add a pat of butter, a sprig of thyme and a clove of smashed garlic to the steak pan and spoon the juices onto the steak
Chef Tip: This will add extra flavor + speed your cooking time
Remove steak from pan and let rest while finishing salad and preparing your plate
Chef Tip: This is for a medium rare steak. If you like it more well-done, it will take longer.
Toss herbs into salad bowl and check seasoning.
To plate, spread ricotta on plate with back of spoon to create a swoosh, place tossed salad and sliced steak next to each other.
Chef Tip: This is a chuck steak so more flavorful but also tougher. Cut against the grain to tenderize
Enjoy
The Deal: Urban Farmer is offering our viewers a free dessert with the purchase of an entree through Wednesday, August 15th. Be sure to tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.
Urban Farmer at The Logan Philadelphia
1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 963-2788
http://urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com/
https://www.facebook.com/UrbanFarmerPhiladelphia
