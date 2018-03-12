  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
FOOD & DRINK

6 Minute Meals: Eggplant Parmesan

6 Minute Meals: Eggplant Parmesan - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen at Amis Restaurant, with Vetri family chef Brad Spence.

The 6 Minute Meal:

Vetri Family Chef Brad Spence's Eggplant Parmesan (this is a lighter, healthier version that's easier and quicker to prepare)

Ingredients:
Eggplant
Tomato Sauce (Chef's Tip: Find a local Italian deli that makes their own)
Bread Crumbs
Parmesan Cheese
Parsley (Fresh or Dried)
Cooking Oil (Olive or canola)
Salt & Pepper to season

Directions:
Preheat broiler on high heat
Pre-heat oil in pan on high heat
Cut an eggplant longwise into 4 thin slices

Season eggplant slices with salt and pepper
Cook eggplant slices for 1 minute on each side in hot pan
Add a touch more salt to release the liquid (Chef Tip: add more oil if needed; it will cook up)

Build a Double Decker:
Transfer 2 slices of eggplant to another pan
Top with tomato sauce, bread crumbs & parmesan cheese
Stack remaining 2 slices of eggplant on top
Spoon on more tomato sauce and sprinkle with more cheese
Put pan in broiler for about 90 seconds, until crispy
Top with fresh cut or dried parsley, sprinkle on a little more cheese
Serve & Enjoy

The Deal:
Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and they'll take $6 dollars off your tab at Amis in Midtown and Bar Amis at the Navy Yard. Offer good through Monday, March 19th.

Amis Trattoria
412 S. 13th Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-732-2647

Bar Amis at The Navy Yard
4503 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-282.3184
www.amistrattoria.com/

