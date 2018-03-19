6 Minute Meals: Veggie Quesadilla

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --For this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Iron Chef Jose Garces shows Alicia Vitarelli how to make an elevated veggie quesadilla.
Beuna Onda Veggie Quesadilla
The Deal:
Buy 2 tacos get 1 free (of equal or lesser value)
Good through Monday, March 26th
Buena Onda Fairmount
1901 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
http://buenaondatacos.com/
The Meal:
Buena Onda Veggie Quesadillas: Serves 4-6 as a Main Meal
Ingredients:
6 14' tortillas
2 cans of black beans
2 Poblano peppers
3 ears of corn cut off the cob (Chef Tip: Use frozen corn to save time)
of a small butternut squash (Chef Tip: You can substitute 1 bunch of scallions cut into inch pieces)
2 pounds of shredded cheese. The chef uses Mexican cheeses: Chihuahua & Oaxaca. You can substitute a mix of Monterey Jack, Cheddar & Mozzarella (Chef Tip: Choose high melting cheeses)
3 TBSP vegetable oil
Butter for stove top cooking
Directions
Step 1: Roasting the Peppers and Squash
Chef Tip: Prepare peppers & corn ahead of time & reserve until meal time
Preheat oven to 450 degrees
Toss 2 Poblano peppers with 1 TBSP oil, place on a baking sheet & roast 6-8 minutes, until skin is charred
Chef Tip: Start checking at 4 minutes
Remove from oven, season with salt, cover with plastic wrap, allow to cool
Once cool, use a paper towel to rub the skin off the pepper. Dice & reserve until cooking time.
Peel & dice butternut squash & roast in oven with peppers for 35-45 minutes
Chef Tip: Buy squash pre-cut at grocery store to save time or use the scallions as an alternative
Step 2: Charring the Corn
Chef Tip: Char corn ahead of time & reserve until cooking time
Heat a sauce pan over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
Once the oil is shimmering, add the corn, stirring until lightly browned and charred
Step 3: Assembling your Quesadillas
Add black beans, corn & poblano peppers (or scallions) to a bowl and mix
Place tortilla on counter & evenly spread cup of the veggie mix onto the tortilla
Evenly spread one cup of cheese mix over the veggies
Fold the portion of the tortilla closest to you over the middle. Use your thumbs to lift and fold the sides over the middle. Then tuck and pinch each side, folding to meeting in the middle. Fold over again to complete your wrap.
Press to flatten and cut off any excess tortilla
Step 4: Cooking your Quesadillas
Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat
Melt a pat of butter and place quesadilla fold-side down
Cook about 1 minute until browned, flip and repeat on the other side
(Chef Tip: Press down with spatula to ensure cheese melts)
Step 5:
Cut in half & serve with your favorite garnishes: salsa, guacamole, sour cream, hot sauce...
The chef uses Mexican Crema & Salsa Mexicana (onions, peppers, cilantro & a little lime juice)
Enjoy!
-----
