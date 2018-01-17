FOOD & DRINK

'Alice Pizza' Brings Pizza And More To Rittenhouse

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Rittenhouse, called Alice Pizza, is located at 236 S. 15th St.

Alice--pronounced ah-LEE-chay--features a patented pizza al taglio technique, which uses a limited amount of yeast in the dough and requires 48 hours to rise.

This new pizzeria is the first U.S. outpost from pizza maker Domenico Giovannini, who got his start in 1990 with a pizza shop in Via delle Grazie, near San Pietro, Italy.

Pizzas here are generally sold by the weight of the slice, and are served by "bartenders" behind the counter, similar to Alice's flagship location in Rome, Italy. Personal size pies are available as well, with options like margherita, pachino e bufala with tomato, tomato pulp, and buffalo mozzarella, and capricciosa with tomato, egg, prosciutto, artichoke, and olives.

Alice offers American-style breakfast pizzas with scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, and mozzarella as well.

A full salad bar is also available. Rounding things out are an array of Italian pastries like ricotta cookies, cannoli, and pignoli cookies.

Alice Pizza has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

Sid M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 7th, said: "Some great pizza and espresso here. Looking forward to trying out the pastries and gelato soon!"

Yelper Morris B. added: "I heard Alice Pizza was coming to town, and all the raves about their 48-hour rising dough process. It sounded amazing, plus they have a dessert and wine bar, so obviously worth a try."

And Carla T. said: "Alice uses a 48-hour rise with limited yeast that makes the pizza taste light and airy. It has a nice crunch and the flavors really pop. The pizza is baked in trays, and I think that adds seasoning to the crust--very tasty!"

Alice Pizza is now open at 236 S. 15th St., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News