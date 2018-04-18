Today's Top Stories
6ABC PRODUCE TIP
All about cantaloupe - Today's Produce Tip
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3360784" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Austen from Whole Foods explains what to look for when shopping for cantaloupes. (WPVI)
WPVI
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 08:56AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Austen from Whole Foods explains what to look for when shopping for cantaloupes.
------
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia