'All pink' Starburst to be sold for limited time

Starburst has announced they will begin producing packages of "all pink" fruit chews for a limited time.

Pink Starburst fans - we have great news for you.

Starburst has announced they will begin producing packages of "all pink" fruit chews for a limited time.

Single sticks and bags of the strawberry-flavored candies will be sold at stores nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, and Amazon.

But you'll have to act fast - the "all pink" variety will only be made available in April.
