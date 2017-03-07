'All pink' Starburst to be sold for limited time

CHICAGO --Pink Starburst fans - we have great news for you.
Starburst has announced they will begin producing packages of "all pink" fruit chews for a limited time.
Single sticks and bags of the strawberry-flavored candies will be sold at stores nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, and Amazon.
But you'll have to act fast - the "all pink" variety will only be made available in April.
IT?S TRUE! All pink packs are real, and they?re fabulous. #iampinkstarburst pic.twitter.com/JypKvcXSGb— Starburst (@Starburst) March 7, 2017