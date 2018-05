Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century. Let's stick to the facts! pic.twitter.com/JuTDEjq9MM — Sweden.se (@swedense) April 28, 2018

Is your favorite treat from IKEA named after the wrong country? According to a tweet from Sweden's official Twitter account, Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe from Turkey.The tweet said the recipe was brought home by King Charles XII from Turkey in the early 18th century. The country punctuated the tweet by saying "Let's stick to the facts!"