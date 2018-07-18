Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food

If noodles are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Youyu Noodle Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 1000 Boardwalk in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
The menu is inspired by Asian street food with options like spicy Taiwanese beef noodle soup, Sichuan pork and vegetable dumplings and the pork and shrimp Singapore noodles. You can also score chilled beverages like Calpico (a Japanese carbonated yogurt drink), Vietnamese coffee (hot or cold) and wang lo kat (a Chinese cold herbal drink). Tea and beer are also on offer. (See the full menu here.)
Youyu Noodle Bar has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Joe S., who reviewed the new spot on July 8, wrote, "Overall, it was tasty and lightly spiced; my only slight on it would be the quantity of meat to noodles. For the price, I think they could give a couple more pieces of steak in the bowl. Though pricey, I think this is a nice spot to check out."
Yelper Lauren N. added, "Our food plus two herbal teas set us back $65 and everything was underwhelming. For the price point, we were hoping for more flavor, better meat and maybe some more mix-ins (bean sprouts, seaweed, etc.) for the ramen. The food came out quickly and service was friendly."
Head on over to check it out: Youyu Noodle Bar is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAtlantic City
foodHoodlineAtlantic City