Haute Restaurant & Lounge
1420 Locust St.
Photo: L s./Yelp
More than just a cocktail lounge mixing pomegranate martinis and pouring cold, frosty beers, Haute Restaurant & Lounge is a traditional American spot serving food that aims to please.
Hearty, stick-to-your-ribs items like shrimp and grits, and smoked pork sliders coexist on the menu with healthier options like their "Vegan Tower" of farro, quinoa, grilled vegetables and olive oil.
Yelp users are still warming up to Haute Restaurant & Lounge, which currently holds 2.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.
"This was a wonderful choice. The bartenders were amazing and the food was delicious," Yelper Kevin G. said. "I had the flatbread with sausage and wild mushrooms, and my wife had the tomato bisque with crab and the kale Caesar salad. She said it was one of the best. We will come back."
L S. noted, "Great service, good food, music was just the right volume to enjoy, yet still hold a conversation without yelling -- great place to chill. I'm a fan!"
Haute Restaurant & Lounge is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Oloroso
1121 Walnut St.
Photo: John K./Yelp
Oloroso takes its name from a style of sherry the restaurant describes on its website as "a perfect accompaniment to their wood-oven tapas."
Once you've stimulated your appetite with a fragrant aperitif, choose from an array of tapas items like grilled octopus, roasted bone marrow, short rib croquetas and more.
Yelp users are generally positive about Oloroso, which currently holds four stars out of 44 reviews on the site.
"I had a phenomenal dinner experience at Oloroso," wrote Yelper Jared H. "Two of the dishes (eggplant and clams) were out of this world good. They also have a fantastic selection of Spanish wines and sherry."
Ritesh M. noted, "Who knew Brussels sprouts could be so delicious? The chorizo vinaigrette seasoning is a touch of pure innovation and class. I'm adding this to my list of favorite restaurants in Philadelphia! Two thumbs up."
Oloroso is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Keen Philly
1708 Lombard St.
Photo: Dorcas h./Yelp
Married couple Chris and Caitlin Rorer opened Keen Philly together, and now serve up classic pub-style eats such as burgers, entrees and homestyle sides in Rittenhouse.
On the menu you'll find "Pig Candy," which is maple-glazed bacon; seared scallops with beurre blanc, pancetta, and artisan greens; and a petit filet with chimichurri, asparagus, and rice pilaf.
Keen Philly currently holds four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, which shows positive attention from visitors.
Yelper Michael B. noted, "The second floor here is a really fun place to chill, sit at the bar, or play board games. I'll be back here to chill and drink, and maybe snack on some appetizers."
"This place is a gem! It has a really chill vibe, good food, and good drinks," Yelper Patrick D. said. "The staff are very friendly and the place has a cool hang out environment with boardgames."
Keen Philly is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)