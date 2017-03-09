FOOD & DRINK

Ben & Jerry's introduces cereal-themed flavors

FILE -- Ben & Jerry's cereal splashback flavors (Ben & Jerry's cereal-img)

The mad scientists behind Ben & Jerry's ice cream are tapping into what many say is the most important meal of the day -- breakfast!

The company is introducing three new flavors, all inspired by cereal. They are "Fruit Loot," "Frozen Flakes" and "Cocoa Loco." Each one contains a swirl of cereal.

Ben & Jerry's says the flavors are designed to make people feel like a kid again. They'll be served exclusively at Ben & Jerry's scoop shops starting this month.
Related Topics:
foodice cream
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Great topping debate: Do you like pineapple on your pizza?
'All pink' Starburst to be sold for limited time
FYI at the Reading Terminal Market
FYI visits two new - and hot - Asian restuarants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Philadelphia Eagles release LB Connor Barwin
AccuWeather: Sunny and Mild Today, Snow Overnight
2 Pa. troopers hurt, 2 suspects in custody after chase, crash
Jury selection in trial of alleged Pa. trooper killer Eric Frein
Police: Dog shot, killed after biting officer in SW Philadelphia
Wilmington shooting leaves man critical
Bandit sought in NE Philadelphia robbery spree
Show More
911 service restored for AT&T wireless customers
Boy, 5, struck and killed by pickup truck in Morrisville
Dover family thanks Phila. police officer for lending helping hand
Man shot in head, killed in West Kensington
Death investigation underway in Atlantic City
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos