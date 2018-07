July 10 is National Piña Colada Day, so to celebrate here is a delicious piña colada recipe:Serves: 23 oz. cream of coconut3 oz. pineapple juice1 oz. aged rum1 oz. coconut rumSplash of coconut milk1 cup of iceCombine all the ingredients in a blender and blend on high until smooth. Pour into a festive glass and enjoy.