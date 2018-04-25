Chalaco's debuts in Northern Liberties with coastal Peruvian fare

Inspired by the Peruvian port city of Callao, Chalaco's has debuted in Northern Liberties. The fresh addition is located at 1030 N. Second St.
"We want to use Peruvian flavors and techniques, with ingredients available in Pennsylvania," owner Jordi Harper, who was born in Colombia and trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Lima, tells Philly Mag.
On the menu, look for classic Peruvian dishes like lomo saltado, beef tenderloin tips sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices; braised short ribs in a cilantro sauce; and parihuela, fisherman's seafood soup. (You can check out the full menu on Chalaco's website.)
The drink list includes pisco punch, pisco sour and other handcrafted cocktails, made with Peruvian brandy.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Chalaco's has already made a good impression.
Juan N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said, "The food was amazing. Jordi the owner came to our table to greet us and explain the menu. Pisco sour is a must -- you have to try it!"
And Mia R. noted, "I'm Peruvian-American and love to see how their concept is so true to Peruvian flavors, but also so friendly and easy to enjoy for some of my friends that are not Peruvian. It's really well done -- I felt like I was back in Peru. Definitely a good mix between authentic food and cool hangout place."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chalaco's is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
