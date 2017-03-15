FOOD & DRINK

Cheerios giving away seeds to bring back the bees

EMBED </>More News Videos

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 42 percent of bee colonies in the U.S. collapsed in 2015. (KTRK)

Cheerios wants your help to bring back the bees.


You may have noticed that Buzz the Cheerios mascot has been missing. The cereal is using his absence to raise awareness of dwindling bee populations across the United States and the world.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 42 percent of bee colonies in the U.S. collapsed in 2015.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to use the #BringBacktheBees hashtag on social media and to sign up on the Cheerios website to receive 100 free seeds.

You're asked to plant the seeds in a bee-friendly area.
Related Topics:
foodbeesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Hidden Valley selling ranch dressing fountain
See Starbucks' colorful spring-themed cups
Coca-Cola releases LGBT friendly ad
Ben & Jerry's introduces cereal-themed flavors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump travel ban on hold
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
Arrest made in beating death of NJ homeless man
Philadelphia couple wanted in California double murder
Temple reviewing impact of soda tax on meal plan
Show More
Trump's hiring freeze closes some local historic sites
Widow of slain prison guard refuses to meet with governor
AccuWeather: Evening Snow Squalls, Bitter Cold
Philadelphia deals with aftermath of nor'easter
Passenger's battery-operated headphones explode mid-flight
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
Fire, partial collapse in restaurant building on South St.
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
More Video