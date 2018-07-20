Cider, lager and craft brews: The 3 newest bars to check out in Philadelphia

Kurant Cider
436 E. Girard Ave., Fishtown
Photo: kurant cider/Yelp
First up is Kurant Cider, whose menu is neatly arranged into dogs, ciders, beers, cocktails and wines. The beer list includes the Love City Lager from the eponymous Philly brewing company and Equal not IPA, from South Philadelphia.
Pair your beer with bites like the Philly special: organic, grass-fed beef hot dog on a pretzel bun with provolone cheese and German mustard. Vegetarian hot dogs are also available.
Kurant Cider is off to a promising start with four stars out of three Yelp reviews.
Yelper Matthew F. wrote, "Delicious cider bar -- not many of those around here and this was sorely needed!"
Chelsea S. noted, "A bit off the beaten path, but well worth it. It's open, airy and relaxing. ... They have so many unique flavors and such friendly, laid-back staff and they've been only open a month. I cannot wait to return and see how this place evolves and ripens."
Kurant Cider is open from 4-10 p.m. from Wednesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Hale & True
613 S. Seventh St., Bella Vista
Photo: hale & true/Yelp
Hale & True is a cidery that offers beer, wine, spirits and more. According to its website, all of the spot's cider is fermented fresh Pennsylvania apple juice mixed with ingredients like hops or fresh fruit juice to create a balanced but complex drink. There are four options: the standard, Hail to the Hop, Lil' Sunshine and Sail Away. (Full descriptions can be found here.)
The taproom includes draft beers like Brewery ARS, Sterling Pig Shoat and more. Snack options include spiced, cider-marinated mixed nuts, pickled vegetables and a selection of pastries.
Hale & True currently holds five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive reception.
Yelper Jeremy B. wrote, "Two words: Hopped Cider. It is perfection in a glass. The decor and vibe are casual but cool. The service I received from the waitstaff was awesome."
Teresa T. noted, "The natural wood and warm lights are inviting. Cider is what they primarily do here and there are four options to choose from. A great offering is the flight, which gives you a (generous) taste of each so that you can choose your favorite."
Hale & True is open from 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Love City Brewing Company
1023 Hamilton St., Callowhill
Photo: chels c./Yelp
Finally, check out Love City Brewing Company, whose signature beers include the Love City Lager, an American golden lager that is lightly malty with a touch of floral, citrus hop character and a crisp finish.
Other options include the Generator Wheat: a lightly fruity drink made with lemongrass, coriander and peppercorn. Seasonal beers are also available. (Find the full list here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 46 reviews, Love City Brewing Company has received a warm welcome to the neighborhood.
Yelper Sunny S., who visited on July 9, wrote, "Great beers, cool ambiance and just an overall fun spot to hang out. They have a pretty large assortment of beers, including many IPAs and lagers. Their Unity IPA, Mean Machine and Pale Ale were fantastic."
Nicole D. noted, "A big variety of beers, all pretty solid if not experimental, which makes sense for a newly established spot. The bartenders handled the crowd smoothly and quickly."
Love City Brewing Company is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on weekdays and noon-midnight on weekends.