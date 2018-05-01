DISTRACTION

Cinco de Mayo 2018 free and discounted food and drinks

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy food and drink deals on Cinco De Mayo (KTRK)

What better way to enjoy a holiday than to take advantage of free and discounted food and drink. Several national chains are offering Cinco de Mayo specials and freebies. Here's a list.

Baja Fresh
Join the Club Baja mailing list and get a free taco just for signing up. The freebies don't stop there, as you'll also get a special treat on your birthday.

Applebee's
Applebee's announced that it's extending its Dollarita promotion through May 5 and adding a $2 draft Dos Equis promotion. Cheers to that!

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Enjoy $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles all day.

Chuy's
Party at Chuy's with three days of festivities, starting Friday, May 4 and going through Sunday, May 6.

Moe's Southwest Grill
If you're planning a party on May 5, know that if you order by May 1 for 20 or more people, every guest in your party will receive a $5 digital Moe Buck.

On The Border
Enjoy $5 margaritas on May 5.

Pappasito's Cantina
On May 5, join the all-day Cinco de Mayo Fajitas & Margaritas celebration. While supplies last, grab a commemorative keepsake glass when you order a Reserva Rita.

Taco Cabana
Follow your favorite location on Facebook as they post new offers each day leading up to May 5. The restaurants will offer all-day, all-weekend happy hour from May 4-6. Also if sign up for the email list get a free flame-grilled Chicken Fajita Taco for joining.

Tijuana Flats
Become a Flathead and get a free Trio just for joining.

Freebirds World Burrito
Download the Freebirds app and get a regular order of chips and choice of dip with the purchase of an entrée. You'll also earn one point for every $1 spent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddistractioncinco de mayofree stufftaco bellcoupons
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISTRACTION
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! Photos through the years
Fun facts about the number 13
Unexpected official Scrabble words
More distraction
FOOD & DRINK
Get a peek at Philly's 5 newest businesses, featuring smoothies, brews and phở
Oreo new flavor contest has local tie
Watch FYI Philly: Inside Old City's restaurant revival
Watch FYI Philly: Old City's dining Renaissance
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 bodies found inside Northampton Twp. home
2 charged in death of Phoenixville High School student
Man seen walking with AR-15 in Abington, police alerted
Police: Woman seen stalking home before murder-suicide
Parents seek answers in death of marine son in SW Philly
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
Trump honors crew of ill-fated Southwest flight
Show More
Shots fired at police in Chester, Pa.
Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Rd. open
NTSB: Straps corroded on Lehigh Tunnel conduit that fell, killing 1
Some sleep over PPA to make ticket amnesty deadline
Israeli prime minister: Iran lied about nuclear program
More News