FOOD & DRINK

Council Oak Fish now open in Atlantic City

Photo: Larry B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Searching for a new bar and eatery to check out in Atlantic City? Look no further than Council Oak Fish, a seafood restaurant located at 1000 Boardwalk.

Situated in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino within walking distance of the beach, this new establishment features a raw bar with a selection of oysters, steamed or chilled blue crab, caviar, clams and chilled shrimp. Starters on the menu include Maryland-style crabcakes, fried shrimp and calamari, and wood-fired octopus. For dinner, choose from options like wood-fired halibut, swordfish, king salmon and Maine lobster, along with a selection of steaks.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival has received solid feedback from diners.

"The food was excellent," Yelper Nina C. wrote. "The wood-grilled octopus was delish and the cioppino was one of the best I've ever tasted. The swordfish had a great flavor as well, and everyone was very accommodating and friendly. Everything was excellent."

Yelper Larry B. added, "Had an excellent meal here with friends. The octopus appetizer was delicious and the entrees were excellent. The Key lime pie was the best I've ever had, and the service was very attentive."

Head on over to check it out. Council Oak Fish is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAtlantic City
FOOD & DRINK
New Vietnamese eatery Bravo Pho debuts in Levittown
Dessert destinations: Philadelphia's top 5 bakeries, ranked
Forget plastic, pizzeria offers pasta straws
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
Vigil held for slain Philly developer, suspect charged with murder
Police: Man killed after answering front door in S. Philadelphia
Trump casts doubt on US intelligence, calls Putin's meddling denial 'strong'
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Show More
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head charged
Bodycam video released after man killed by Chicago police
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Strong Storms Tuesday
Horses moved from neighboring home due to North Phila. fire
CVS apologizes after managers call cops on black customer
More News