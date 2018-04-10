Craving burgers? Check out these 3 new Philadelphia spots

The Bridgeview Cafe
4600 Richmond St., Bridesburg
Photo: The Bridgeview Cafe/Yelp
The Bridgeview Cafe is a new American spot that specializes in home-made breakfast and lunch favorites.
For burgers, look for offerings like "The Polish Burger," a house-made Angus beef and kielbasa patty with swiss cheese, potato crisps, sauerkraut and paprika aioli, as well as "The Brunch Burger," topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon and spicy ketchup.
The Bridgeview Cafe's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Donna T., who reviewed The Bridgeview Cafe on April 9th, wrote: "A neighborhood treasure, like the TV show 'Cheers.' Count on home-cooked food with authentic tastes of Philly including sausage and baked goods from local vendors."
The Bridgeview Cafe is open daily from 6am-4pm.
KQ Burger
3401 Walnut St., University City
Photo: Lawrence L./Yelp
Over in University City, KQ Burger has opened up shop in Penn's new Franklin's Table Food Hall
The new burger joint comes from Michael Pasquarello, who also runs Fishtown's Kensington Quarters, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
On the menu, expect to see burger offerings such as a classic burger with roasted red onions, the "Smokey" with cheddar, crispy onions and roasted long hots; and the mushroom with American cheese and 'shroom sauce.
KQ Burger's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of four reviews indicates that the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Marcel M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 12th, said: "Local everything from the grass-fed beef, cheese, fresh house-baked brioche roll and local mushrooms ... Huge fan of the Kensington Quarters restaurant and the local love and responsible sourcing."
KQ Burger is open weekdays from 11am-8pm, Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.
LeBus East Falls
4201 Ridge Ave., East Falls
Photo: Steve D./Yelp
Located in the former Johnny Manana's, LeBus East Falls is a traditional American eatery with all-day service, offering burgers and more.
Part of the Le Bus bakery and restaurant group, its opening is the first new restaurant venture from owner David Braverman--now a resident of the area--in 25 years.
If you're looking for burgers, check out the "East Falls," a juicy burger topped with grilled onions, tomato, greens, remoulade and sharp cheddar cheese.
Lebus East Falls' current rating of four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is still finding its way, but coming along nicely.
Yelper V.R. said, "This place brings some class to the neighborhood. It's a step up from your average neighborhood bar. It's totally renovated inside and looks nothing like the previous restaurant. The food and the staff are amazing."
Shane J. wrote, "I love the renovation to the space--flowers, the wood choice--it makes it warm and inviting. The crowd seems to be a nice mix of younger and older neighborhood folks, some that traveled a little and old LeBus regulars."
Lebus East Falls is open weekdays from 11am-2am, and weekends from
9am-2am.