Craving steak? Here are the 5 best choices in Atlantic City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated steakhouses in Atlantic City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best destinations for those on the hunt for carnivorous fare.
1. Morton's The Steakhouse
Photo: Morton's The Steakhouse/Yelp
First up is Morton's The Steakhouse, an international establishment with restaurants from Burbank to Beijing, per its website. Its location at 2100 Pacific Ave. has proven to be a local favorite with four stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp.
An assortment of steaks and chops are at hand such as prime porterhouse, bone-in veal chop, peppercorn strip steak and Cajun rib-eye. Seafood is also on the menu, including an ahi tuna tower and jumbo lump crabcakes. (See the full dinner menu here.)
2. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Photo: Ruth's chris steak house/Yelp
Ruth's Chris Steak House, located at 2020 Atlantic Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chain four stars out of 164 reviews. Check out the petite filet and shrimp (two 4-ounce medallions of tender filet topped with three large shrimp).
The restaurant's star attraction is its extensive selection of prime steak and chops, ranging from classic filet and T-bone to porterhouse and lamb chops. A variety of entree complements are available as well such as lobster tail, broiled shrimp and Ruth's trio of dipping sauces: black truffle butter, shiitake demi-glace and honey soy glaze. (See the full menu here.)
3. The Palm Atlantic City
Photo: tHE pALM aTLANTIC CITY/Yelp
The Palm Atlantic City is another go-to steakhouse, with four stars out of 160 Yelp reviews. It has restaurants across the country. In addition to steaks cooked according to your preferences, check out classic sides like asparagus and macaroni and cheese.
The Palm specializes in USDA Prime beef that is corn-fed, hand-selected and aged a minimum of 35 days, per its website. Steak sauces include brandy peppercorn, lobster truffle butter and classic chimichurri. Head over to 2801 Pacific Ave. to try it for yourself.
4. Chart House
Photo: chart house/Yelp
Check out Chart House, which has earned four stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp. Chart House is located in the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino and was named Best Casino Seafood Restaurant by the Boardwalk Journal, per itswebsite. It has locations from coast to coast.
Menu items include steaks and herb-roasted prime rib, served with Yukon Gold garlic mashed potatoes. Try the Tomahawk lamb chops that are marinated and seared, and served with roasted vegetables and fingerling potatoes. A wide selection of seafood dishes are also on offer. (See the menu here.) You can find the steakhouse at 644 Huron Boulevard.
5. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse
Photo: Jason C./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse, a local favorite with four stars out of 134 reviews that's also located within the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino. The establishment also has restaurants in Houston, Louisiana and Las Vegas. Stop by the next time you are craving a dry-aged, bone-in strip steak.
Specialty cuts include the American wagyu rib-eye filet and the HeartBrand tomahawk chop. Add complements like the roasted bone marrow, lobster tail or the bearnaise sauce. (View the menu here.)