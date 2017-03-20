FOOD & DRINK

Dairy Queen offering free cones on first day of spring

Monday is the first day of spring and some companies are celebrating with free stuff! (Dairy Queen)

The first day of spring is Monday!

Dairy Queen is holding its annual free cone day to celebrate at participating stores nationwide. Each customer gets a free small cone of vanilla ice cream.

The offer is valid all day at all participating, non-mall U.S. locations.

Dairy Queen is also accepting donations on behalf of the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. Last year, they raised $200,000 for the hospitals.
