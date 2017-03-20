#FreeConeDay is coming Monday, March 20th. Get your first taste of summer on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/ZWgdzEZm9q — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 17, 2017

The first day of spring is Monday!Dairy Queen is holding its annual free cone day to celebrate at participating stores nationwide. Each customer gets a free small cone of vanilla ice cream.The offer is valid all day at all participating, non-mall U.S. locations.Dairy Queen is also accepting donations on behalf of the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. Last year, they raised $200,000 for the hospitals.