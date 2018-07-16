Dessert destinations: Philadelphia's top 5 bakeries, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated bakeries in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for fresh doughnuts, macarons, cannoli and other sweet treats.
1. Beiler's Bakery
Photo: John K./Yelp
Topping the list is Beiler's Bakery at 51 N. 12th St. in the Reading Terminal Market in Center City. The dessert destination, which offers doughnuts and more, is the most popular bakery in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,085 reviews on Yelp.
Located just south of Chinatown, Beiler's serves up doughnuts in flavors like Boston cream, old fashioned, salted caramel, maple bacon, harvest apple, M&Ms, original glazed and chocolate glazed. Try Elvis' Delight with peanut butter cream, banana and bacon.
2. The Sweet Life Bakeshop
Photo: megan k./Yelp
Next up is Center City's The Sweet Life Bakeshop, situated at 740 South St. With five stars out of 228 reviews on Yelp, this spot, which offers cupcakes, desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
The shop features custom rose swirl cupcakes in colors to match your party's theme, and bakes sweet treats like fresh apple cakes, sweet potato tarts, apple crisps and pina colada upside-down cakes with rum. Further, the eatery adds twists like caramel, peanut butter or chocolate fudge to its banana pudding, which are popular offerings among Yelpers.
3. ICI Macarons & Cafe
Photo: danny z./Yelp
Old City's ICI Macarons & Cafe, located at 230 Arch St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers coffee, tea, macarons and more, five stars out of 158 reviews.
"My absolute favorite place for macarons," Yelper Jung K. said. "Even though Philly is blessed with different French bakeries and restaurants, these macarons are the best. They're a bit larger than others I've had and always have the best flavors -- the perfect blend of crunchy and chewy."
4. A La Mousse
Photo: kunal c./Yelp
A La Mousse is another much-loved go-to. With 4.5 stars out of 393 Yelp reviews, this shop offers desserts, milkshakes, coffee, tea and more. Head over to 145 N. 11th St. in Chinatown to see for yourself.
Situated not too far from the Trocadero Theatre, the business features desserts like its original crepe cakes, double chocolate cake, matcha mousse cake and sizzling ice cream. The cafe also serves beverages like almond milk matcha lattes, lychee and pineapple iced tea, and milk-foam black bubble tea.
5. Isgro Pastries
Photo: Dorene R./Yelp
And last but not least, check out South Philly staple Isgro Pastries, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 366 reviews on Yelp. Established in 1904, the Italian bakery is known for its award-winning cannoli and other decadent desserts. You can find it at 1009 Christian St.
Get ready for mini specialties like petit fours, chocolate-covered strawberries, mini eclairs and fruit tarts plus assorted pastries like carrot cake, creme brulee, ricotta rum squares and ricotta cheese swans. The establishment also bakes cakes for special occasions, weddings and holidays.